Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,484 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCT opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.80. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $18.62.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0653 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

