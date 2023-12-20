International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Shares Gap Up to $44.63

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.63, but opened at $46.69. International Seaways shares last traded at $45.63, with a volume of 109,048 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on INSW. StockNews.com upgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. International Seaways had a return on equity of 39.60% and a net margin of 55.45%. The business had revenue of $241.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.03 million. Equities analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 3.70%.

In related news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $44,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,095.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $252,115. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in International Seaways by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 33.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 55.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

