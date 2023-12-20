Intchains Group (ICG) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) is one of 157 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Intchains Group to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Intchains Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intchains Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Intchains Group Competitors 2006 8414 16921 612 2.58

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 4.40%. Given Intchains Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intchains Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

54.4% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Intchains Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intchains Group -25.34% -2.17% -2.14% Intchains Group Competitors -195.27% -88.58% -7.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intchains Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Intchains Group $68.68 million $51.50 million -609.00 Intchains Group Competitors $5.95 billion $797.30 million 11.51

Intchains Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Intchains Group. Intchains Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Intchains Group competitors beat Intchains Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Intchains Group

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

