Insight Folios Inc Decreases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Insight Folios Inc lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,813,580.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $146.18 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.00 and its 200 day moving average is $150.37. The stock has a market cap of $344.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

