Insider Selling: Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE) Insider Sells 836,405 Shares of Stock

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE – Get Free Report) insider Michele Dilizia sold 836,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.40 ($0.27), for a total value of A$334,562.00 ($224,538.26).
Recce Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 0.40.
About Recce Pharmaceuticals
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Recce Pharmaceuticals
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- FuelCell Energy could be turning a corner
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
Receive News & Ratings for Recce Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recce Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.