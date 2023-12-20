Insider Selling: GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CEO Sells 11,734 Shares of Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 11,734 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $25,345.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,578 shares in the company, valued at $113,568.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

GeneDx Price Performance

NASDAQ:WGS opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get GeneDx alerts:

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.80 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 151.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeneDx

GeneDx Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GeneDx by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 128,731 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of GeneDx by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 45,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GeneDx by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 237,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 29,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of GeneDx by 262.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 54,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 39,327 shares in the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.