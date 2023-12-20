Insider Selling: GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CEO Sells 11,734 Shares of Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 11,734 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $25,345.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,578 shares in the company, valued at $113,568.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
GeneDx Price Performance
NASDAQ:WGS opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.80 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 151.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GeneDx Company Profile
GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.
