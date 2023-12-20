Insider Buying: Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Earle acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,500.00.

Solaris Resources Stock Performance

TSE:SLS opened at C$4.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.54. Solaris Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$3.98 and a twelve month high of C$7.53. The stock has a market cap of C$614.82 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Solaris Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$23.50 price target on Solaris Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

About Solaris Resources

(Get Free Report)

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.