Insider Buying: Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Director Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2023

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDFGet Free Report) Director Gary W. Pace acquired 30,000 shares of Cardiff Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 697,761 shares in the company, valued at $955,932.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cardiff Oncology Stock Performance

Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $2.79.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDFGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 8,875.00% and a negative return on equity of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiff Oncology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 47,297 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 116.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 21,632 shares during the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and hematologic malignancies, such as KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

Featured Articles

