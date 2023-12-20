Insider Buying: Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Director Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) Director Gary W. Pace acquired 30,000 shares of Cardiff Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 697,761 shares in the company, valued at $955,932.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Cardiff Oncology Stock Performance
Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $2.79.
Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 8,875.00% and a negative return on equity of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.
Cardiff Oncology Company Profile
Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and hematologic malignancies, such as KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.
