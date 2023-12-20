Insider Buying: Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Director Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) Director Gary W. Pace acquired 30,000 shares of Cardiff Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 697,761 shares in the company, valued at $955,932.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cardiff Oncology Stock Performance

Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $2.79.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 8,875.00% and a negative return on equity of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 47,297 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 116.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 21,632 shares during the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and hematologic malignancies, such as KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

