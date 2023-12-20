Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,151 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $6,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Infosys in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Infosys by 199.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Infosys in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura upgraded Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.80 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.93.

Infosys Stock Performance

NYSE:INFY opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $77.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $19.59.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 16.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

