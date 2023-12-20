Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Information Services Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Information Services Group

Information Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of III opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78. The company has a market cap of $227.73 million, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.85. Information Services Group has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $5.87.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $71.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.23 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 4.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Information Services Group will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Information Services Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 535.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Information Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Information Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 108,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 2,322.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 11,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

About Information Services Group

(Get Free Report)

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.