Independent Wealth Network Inc. Sells 210 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789,396 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,492,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,727 shares during the period. Trustees of Dartmouth College bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,338,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,360,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,033 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $149.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $150.00.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

