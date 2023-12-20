Independent Wealth Network Inc. Sells 152 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 33.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Systelligence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $12,116,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,187,000.

Shares of XMMO opened at $89.83 on Wednesday.

Shares of XMMO opened at $89.83 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $70.78 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.64.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

