Independent Wealth Network Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,346 Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 24,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VGLT opened at $61.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.70. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $67.25.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.1775 dividend. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

