Independent Wealth Network Inc. Purchases 56 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after purchasing an additional 201,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,755,000 after purchasing an additional 119,137 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $398,176,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,413,000 after acquiring an additional 560,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,260 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $247.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $251.50. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.29.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

