Independent Wealth Network Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 41,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.05 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.06.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

