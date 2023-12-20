Independent Wealth Network Inc. Invests $222,000 in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy by 1,976.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy by 302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTRA. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA stock opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.30.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

