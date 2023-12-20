Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $281,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,679 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,911 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 138.7% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 6,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.2 %

VZ opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $157.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Verizon Communications

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.