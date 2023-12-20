Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $230,000 Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

TLT opened at $98.89 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $109.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.30.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.3105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

