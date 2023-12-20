Independent Wealth Network Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after buying an additional 53,321,234 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after buying an additional 11,391,719 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,101,052,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% in the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,401 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $478.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $445.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.24. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $376.49 and a 1 year high of $479.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

