Independent Wealth Network Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $89.83 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $70.78 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.64.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

