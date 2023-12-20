Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) Major Shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc Sells 100,000 Shares

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $29,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,608 shares in the company, valued at $97,906.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vivo Capital Viii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 237,711 shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.11, for a total value of $26,148.21.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 35.5 %

Impel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76. Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $4.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Impel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IMPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.02 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMPL. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. NVP Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,539,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 73.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Trudhesa, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

