IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of IMAX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of IMAX from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.43.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.91. IMAX has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $21.82. The company has a market cap of $849.68 million, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. IMAX had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $103.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.16 million. Equities research analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in IMAX by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 10,886 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in IMAX during the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in IMAX by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,533,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,052,000 after acquiring an additional 220,900 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in IMAX by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 613,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,428,000 after acquiring an additional 388,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in IMAX during the 2nd quarter worth $496,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

