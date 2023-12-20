Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Upgraded to Sector Outperform by Scotiabank

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $185.00 target price on the life sciences company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lowered their price target on Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup raised Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.10.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $139.53 on Monday. Illumina has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $238.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of -19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

