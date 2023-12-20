Ignite Planners LLC Has $651,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT opened at $484.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $444.29 and a 200-day moving average of $437.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $310.00 and a 52-week high of $485.00.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

