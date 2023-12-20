Ignite Planners LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 142.9% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.60.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $138.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.81 and a 200-day moving average of $130.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

