IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $15,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in IDEX by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the first quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in IDEX by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on IEX. Argus upped their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.70.

IDEX stock opened at $213.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $183.76 and a 52-week high of $240.15.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.23. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

