Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) Short Interest Update

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the November 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of ICVX stock opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. Icosavax has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average is $8.75. The company has a market cap of $774.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. On average, analysts anticipate that Icosavax will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Cassia Cearley sold 8,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $140,231.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Icosavax in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Icosavax by 505.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Icosavax in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Icosavax by 165.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Icosavax in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ICVX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Icosavax in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Icosavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases through virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology. Its lead product candidate IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP vaccine. The company also develops IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; and IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target.

