IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Receives $3.76 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.17.

IAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.75 to $2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in IAMGOLD by 11.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,759 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 435,298 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 335,041 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 293,363 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,647 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAG opened at $2.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $3.34.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 14.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

