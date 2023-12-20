Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $794,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JSF Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $168.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.27. The firm has a market cap of $487.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $168.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

