Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Short Interest Down 5.7% in November

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,900 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the November 15th total of 85,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Huhtamäki Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HOYFF opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average of $33.37. Huhtamäki Oyj has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $36.37.

About Huhtamäki Oyj

Huhtamäki Oyj provides packaging solutions in the United States, Germany, India, the United Kingdom, Australia, Thailand, China, South Africa, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Findland, and internationally. It operates through Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania, North America, Flexible Packaging, and Fiber Packaging segments.

