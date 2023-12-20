Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Short Interest Down 5.7% in November

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,900 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the November 15th total of 85,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Huhtamäki Oyj Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:HOYFF opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average of $33.37. Huhtamäki Oyj has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $36.37.
About Huhtamäki Oyj
