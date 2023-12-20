HSBC Downgrades Novartis (NYSE:NVS) to Hold

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Novartis stock opened at $98.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $208.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis has a 52-week low of $79.98 and a 52-week high of $105.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.18.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palladiem LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 383,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,104,000 after acquiring an additional 29,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

