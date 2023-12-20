Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 343,400 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the November 15th total of 362,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

HMN opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.59 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $38.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.42.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. Research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently -412.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Horace Mann Educators

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Victor Fetter acquired 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $103,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMN. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 41.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 675.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1,729.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

