Hoese & Co LLP Has $45,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NVO. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Argus started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $99.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $448.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.40. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $65.05 and a twelve month high of $105.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.40 and its 200-day moving average is $67.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.