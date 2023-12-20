Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

HIMX stock opened at $6.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 2.04. Himax Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $8.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.59 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

