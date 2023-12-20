Head to Head Review: Garden Stage (NASDAQ:GSIW) and Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

Garden Stage (NASDAQ:GSIW – Get Free Report) and Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Garden Stage and Intercontinental Exchange’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Garden Stage alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garden Stage N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Intercontinental Exchange $9.61 billion 7.20 $1.45 billion $4.31 28.71

Intercontinental Exchange has higher revenue and earnings than Garden Stage.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garden Stage N/A N/A N/A Intercontinental Exchange 25.17% 13.06% 2.01%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Garden Stage and Intercontinental Exchange’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

87.9% of Intercontinental Exchange shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Intercontinental Exchange shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Garden Stage and Intercontinental Exchange, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garden Stage 0 0 0 0 N/A Intercontinental Exchange 0 4 5 1 2.70

Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus target price of $132.83, indicating a potential upside of 7.33%. Given Intercontinental Exchange’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intercontinental Exchange is more favorable than Garden Stage.

Summary

Intercontinental Exchange beats Garden Stage on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Garden Stage

(Get Free Report)

Garden Stage Limited is a financial services provider principally engaged in the provision of placing and underwriting services; securities dealing and brokerage services and asset management services. Garden Stage Limited is based in Hong Kong.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The company operates regulated marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives contracts and financial securities, such as commodities, interest rates, foreign exchange, and equities, as well as corporate and exchange-traded funds; and trading venues, including regulated exchanges and clearing houses. It also offers energy, agricultural and metals, and financial futures and options; and cash equities and equity options, and over-the-counter and other markets, as well as listings and data and connectivity services. In addition, the company provides fixed income data and analytic, fixed income execution, CDS clearing, and other multi-asset class data and network services. Further, it offers proprietary and comprehensive mortgage origination platform, which serves residential mortgage loans; closing solutions that provides customers connectivity to the mortgage supply chain and facilitates the secure exchange of information; data and analytics services; and Data as a Service for lenders to access data and origination information. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Garden Stage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garden Stage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.