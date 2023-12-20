Head to Head Contrast: Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) & C3is (NASDAQ:CISS)

C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) and Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares C3is and Imperial Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C3is $14.55 million 0.24 $550,000.00 N/A N/A Imperial Petroleum $97.02 million 0.39 $29.51 million $4.28 0.52

Imperial Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than C3is.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

46.4% of Imperial Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Imperial Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares C3is and Imperial Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C3is N/A N/A N/A Imperial Petroleum 40.90% 41.38% 21.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for C3is and Imperial Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C3is 0 0 0 0 N/A Imperial Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Imperial Petroleum beats C3is on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C3is

C3is Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers, and traders. The company owns and operates a fleet of two handysize drybulk carriers which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. C3is Inc. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Majuro, Marshall Islands.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 28, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of five medium range refined petroleum product tankers; one Aframax tanker; two suezmax tankers; and four handysize drybulk carriers with a total capacity of 807,804 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

