Head to Head Comparison: Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) versus CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) and CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of Versus Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of Versus Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Versus Systems and CSG Systems International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versus Systems $1.11 million 1.74 -$21.76 million ($6.22) -0.03 CSG Systems International $1.09 billion 1.45 $44.06 million $2.41 22.08

Profitability

CSG Systems International has higher revenue and earnings than Versus Systems. Versus Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CSG Systems International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Versus Systems and CSG Systems International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versus Systems -3,663.96% -121.77% -87.94% CSG Systems International 6.35% 25.90% 6.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Versus Systems and CSG Systems International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versus Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00 CSG Systems International 0 1 5 0 2.83

CSG Systems International has a consensus price target of $64.83, indicating a potential upside of 21.82%. Given CSG Systems International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CSG Systems International is more favorable than Versus Systems.

Risk and Volatility

Versus Systems has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSG Systems International has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CSG Systems International beats Versus Systems on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices. It also offers business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers, developers, and other interactive media content creators in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges. In addition, the company provides XEO technology platform that offers online audience engagement. It primarily sells its access to platform and service offerings through its direct sales organization. Versus Systems Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc. to the North American cable and satellite markets. The company also provides managed services; and professional services to implement, configure, and maintain its solutions, as well as licenses various solutions, such as mediation, partner management, rating, and charging. It serves retail, financial services, healthcare, insurance, and government entities. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

