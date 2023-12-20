Head-To-Head Comparison: ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) versus Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) and Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

ECARX has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Open Text has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ECARX and Open Text, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECARX 0 0 1 0 3.00 Open Text 0 4 3 0 2.43

Earnings and Valuation

ECARX presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 376.19%. Open Text has a consensus price target of $45.14, indicating a potential upside of 9.52%. Given ECARX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ECARX is more favorable than Open Text.

This table compares ECARX and Open Text’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECARX $515.70 million 0.15 -$223.18 million ($0.53) -3.96 Open Text $4.48 billion 2.50 $150.38 million $1.29 31.95

Open Text has higher revenue and earnings than ECARX. ECARX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Open Text, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ECARX and Open Text’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECARX -32.10% N/A -34.47% Open Text 6.88% 20.74% 5.42%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.2% of ECARX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of Open Text shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of ECARX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Open Text shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Open Text beats ECARX on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECARX

ECARX Holdings Inc. develops a full stack automotive computing platform to reshape the mobility market worldwide. Its principal products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set solutions, as well as core operating system and integrated software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation. It also provides cybersecurity cloud solutions to protect, prevent, detect, respond and quickly recover from threats across endpoints, network, applications, IT infrastructure and data, AI-led threat intelligence; and to protect critical information and processes through threat intelligence, forensics, identity, encryption, and cloud-based application security. In addition, the company offers business network cloud for digital supply chains and secure e-commerce ecosystems including digitize and automate procure-to-pay and order-to-cash processes; IT operations management cloud for automation and advancement of IT support and asset management; and analytics & AI cloud solutions that offers artificial intelligence with practical usage to provide organizations with actionable insights and better automation, such as visualizations, advanced natural language processing and understanding, and integrated computer vision capabilities. In addition, it provides application automation cloud, developers cloud, and services. Further, it has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Google Cloud, Amazon AWS, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Corporation, DXC Technology Company, Accenture plc, Capgemini Technology Services SAS, Deloitte Consulting LLP, Hewlett Packard Enterprises, and Tata Consultancy Services. Open Text Corporation was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

