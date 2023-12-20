HBW Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,631 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AECOM by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,456,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,576 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AECOM by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,833,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,376,000 after purchasing an additional 269,202 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AECOM by 39.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,478,000 after purchasing an additional 972,449 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AECOM by 3.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,427,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,268,000 after purchasing an additional 112,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AECOM by 106,750.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $93.45 on Wednesday. AECOM has a 52-week low of $74.40 and a 52-week high of $94.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 239.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.15.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.62%.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $836,453.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,818 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $836,453.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,609.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,333 shares of company stock worth $5,994,463 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

