HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,869 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,869 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 354,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,050,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 77,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,367,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,423,000 after buying an additional 302,063 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 8,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 759,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,792,000 after buying an additional 99,417 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average is $35.03.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

