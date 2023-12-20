HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 36 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

HBW Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755,906 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,856 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,811,000 after acquiring an additional 956,089 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,120,000 after acquiring an additional 895,556 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $311.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $311.98. The firm has a market cap of $102.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.64.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

