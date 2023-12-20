HBW Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Free Report) by 84.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,449 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 641.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the first quarter worth $216,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 61.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the second quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Price Performance

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $143.79 million, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.70. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $21.57.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Company Profile

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

