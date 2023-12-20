HBW Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 33.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after acquiring an additional 818,829 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $50.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.51.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0873 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.