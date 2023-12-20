HBW Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,476 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

BA stock opened at $263.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.06 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $265.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

