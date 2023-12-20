HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 483.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the second quarter valued at $238,000.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SVOL stock opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.73.

About Simplify Volatility Premium ETF

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

