HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

VCR stock opened at $308.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $213.73 and a twelve month high of $308.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $276.65 and a 200-day moving average of $279.23.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

