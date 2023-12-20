HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,191 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 45,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period.

FTSL stock opened at $46.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.62. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $44.36 and a one year high of $46.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

