HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,179 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $65.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $49.54 and a 12 month high of $65.15.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

