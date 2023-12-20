HBW Advisory Services LLC Makes New $403,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,758,000 after acquiring an additional 139,421 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,514,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000,000 after buying an additional 789,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 21,080.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,684,000 after buying an additional 2,628,267 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,163,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,251,000 after buying an additional 344,989 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,246,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,351,000 after buying an additional 126,841 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VPL stock opened at $70.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.78 and its 200 day moving average is $68.85. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $72.65.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

