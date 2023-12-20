HBW Advisory Services LLC Invests $593,000 in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Separately, J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,183,000.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS SPYI opened at $48.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $187.05 million, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.44.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Cuts Dividend

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.4849 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

